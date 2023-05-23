Tredje AP fonden Makes New Investment in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Terex by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Terex by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Terex by 318.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Terex from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Terex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Terex Stock Performance

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,777,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,777,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Simon Meester sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $302,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,053 shares of company stock worth $12,468,638. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TEX opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.67. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.64 and a fifty-two week high of $60.85.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.56. Terex had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Terex’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 11.43%.

Terex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.