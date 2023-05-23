Tredje AP fonden Reduces Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Tredje AP fonden lessened its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,895 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 52.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,582,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,276,000 after acquiring an additional 884,513 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,610,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,049,000 after acquiring an additional 70,416 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 56.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,224,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,315,000 after acquiring an additional 440,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,172,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000,000 after acquiring an additional 178,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $235.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of -461.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $261.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.01.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -698.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.58.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Stories

