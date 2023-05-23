Tredje AP fonden Sells 2,463 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Tredje AP fonden lessened its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. FIG Partners raised shares of Zimmer Biomet to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.67.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $135.27 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $149.25. The stock has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 63.21, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.46.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 44.86%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

