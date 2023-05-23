Tredje AP fonden Invests $1.20 Million in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,862 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 227,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 653,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,234,000 after acquiring an additional 92,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AZPN. Loop Capital cut their price target on Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair downgraded Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Aspen Technology from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.83.

AZPN stock opened at $171.03 on Tuesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.40 and a 52 week high of $263.59. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.03, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.61.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

