International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Acquired by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $83.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.35. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.02 and a 1 year high of $135.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -39.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.13.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Articles

