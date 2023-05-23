Tredje AP fonden Grows Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Invesco by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IVZ opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.65. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $20.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.34.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Invesco had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 57.97%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.55.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

