Tredje AP fonden Boosts Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 97,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.9 %

WY opened at $29.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $40.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on WY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

