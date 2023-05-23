State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Bought by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of State Street by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 344,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,728,000 after purchasing an additional 24,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Performance

STT stock opened at $68.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.23. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $94.74.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,471.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,539 shares of company stock worth $2,017,735 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.21.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

