Tredje AP fonden Buys Shares of 33,618 AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 33,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. Tredje AP fonden owned approximately 0.14% of AZZ at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ during the third quarter worth about $536,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ during the fourth quarter worth about $1,382,000. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 817.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 33,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 29,424 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AZZ shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

AZZ opened at $36.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.23. AZZ Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $47.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.72 million, a PE ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.66%.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions. It operates through the following segments: AZZ Metal Coatings, AZZ Precoat Metals, and AZZ Infrastructure Solutions. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment provides metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating.

