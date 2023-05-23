Tredje AP fonden Has $1.37 Million Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Tredje AP fonden reduced its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 188,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 503,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 24,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 74,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $46.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.37. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $61.50.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

