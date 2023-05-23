Tredje AP fonden Acquires 12,036 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,036 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 2,365.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,060 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 17.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,507 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 184.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,411,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,719 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 403.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,879,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 52.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,959,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on U shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Unity Software from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Unity Software from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Unity Software from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.06.

U stock opened at $30.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $58.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.16.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $450.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.25 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.42% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $117,720.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 677,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,513,434.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Unity Software news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $2,425,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,801,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,259,184.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $117,720.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 677,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,513,434.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,328 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,866. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

