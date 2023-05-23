Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,026 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in LKQ by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 300.6% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 1,874.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $73,671.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,338. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $56,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,872.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $73,671.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 877,290 shares of company stock worth $50,781,232 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $55.16 on Tuesday. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $46.20 and a 12 month high of $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LKQ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

