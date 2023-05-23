CI Investments Inc. Acquires 530 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,909 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OC. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 9.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 24.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 245.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.23.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

Owens Corning Stock Performance

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,296,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,000. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning stock opened at $109.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.44 and a 200-day moving average of $95.07. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $112.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

