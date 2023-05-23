Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $4.05 Million Position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its holdings in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 613,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Mirion Technologies worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 314,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 263,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 64,195 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 122,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 53,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Mirion Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Mirion Technologies stock opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $9.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.47.

Insider Activity at Mirion Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Mirion Technologies news, major shareholder Charterhouse General Partners sold 9,786,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $84,552,361.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,960,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,260,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.