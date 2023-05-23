AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth $27,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 177.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMN shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $93.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.33. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.15 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.64.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $129,441.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,720.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $509,642.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,957.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $129,441.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $716,720.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,015 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,393. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

