Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes $4.96 Million Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 141,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 759.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 158,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 139,668 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 119.8% during the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 459,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after purchasing an additional 250,217 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at $14,629,000. Finally, QVIDTVM Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group during the third quarter valued at $11,044,000. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $964,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 349,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 75.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Warner Music Group Trading Up 3.1 %

WMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warner Music Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.09.

WMG stock opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.98, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $38.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.95 and its 200 day moving average is $32.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.58.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 192.79% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 79.01%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.