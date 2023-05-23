CI Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Lantheus by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Lantheus by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Lantheus by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Lantheus by 1.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lantheus by 16.5% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LNTH shares. SVB Securities increased their price target on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 82,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $5,990,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 741,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,140,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Lantheus news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 20,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $1,493,792.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,024,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 82,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $5,990,015.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 741,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,140,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 253,903 shares of company stock valued at $19,639,815 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $98.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.25. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $100.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.65 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Equities analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

