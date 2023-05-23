CI Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLI. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 477.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $38,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,275,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $35,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $38,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,671 shares in the company, valued at $45,275,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,007 shares of company stock worth $441,050. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com upgraded Mueller Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday.

Mueller Industries stock opened at $79.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.06 and its 200 day moving average is $68.88. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $80.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.07%.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

