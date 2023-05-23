CI Investments Inc. Raises Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

CI Investments Inc. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 381.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABC. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 38.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ABC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.62.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 326,213 shares of company stock valued at $55,412,200 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $172.25 on Tuesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $135.14 and a one year high of $176.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. The firm had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

