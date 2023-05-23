Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 285 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,515 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,533 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Best Buy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,453 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 3,832 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Best Buy Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $402,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,409.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $854,565.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $402,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,409.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,413 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $70.32 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.00 and its 200 day moving average is $79.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 58.51%.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

