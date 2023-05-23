Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Holdings Cut by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Dillard’s by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $286.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Dillard’s Price Performance

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $288.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Dillard’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.00 and a fifty-two week high of $417.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $302.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.73. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.89.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $14.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $5.65. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 50.46%. Analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.73 EPS for the current year.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 1.63%.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

