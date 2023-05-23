Wedbush Comments on Replimune Group, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Replimune Group in a research report issued on Monday, May 22nd. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Replimune Group’s current full-year earnings is ($2.77) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Replimune Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Shares of Replimune Group stock opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 17.52 and a quick ratio of 17.52. Replimune Group has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $29.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average of $21.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.65.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 449.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Replimune Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Replimune Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Colin Love sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $194,488.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 794,960 shares in the company, valued at $14,349,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sushil Patel sold 15,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $281,128.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,006.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Love sold 10,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $194,488.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 794,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,349,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,603 shares of company stock worth $1,003,634. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

