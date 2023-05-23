CI Investments Inc. Acquires New Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,055 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,359,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,964,000 after buying an additional 281,710 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,066,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,332,000 after buying an additional 821,201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 24.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,986,000 after buying an additional 2,141,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,996,000 after buying an additional 31,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 16.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,589,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,022,000 after buying an additional 507,902 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.42. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 1.96. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $21.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Extreme Networks Profile

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.