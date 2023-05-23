Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.4% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

AVY opened at $170.77 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $151.62 and a 1-year high of $204.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVY. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Avery Dennison news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $160,880.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,266.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,572 shares of company stock worth $1,909,693 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

