CI Investments Inc. Decreases Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.35.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $341.49 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $515.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $345.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. The firm has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

