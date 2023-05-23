Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 64,642 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 64,642 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 2,885,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 187.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,484,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after purchasing an additional 967,543 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 48.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 804,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 261,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Energy Fuels by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,818,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,537,000 after buying an additional 208,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 7.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,415,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,101,000 after buying an additional 166,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Energy Fuels

In related news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 191,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,758.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Price Performance

UUUU opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $990.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88. Energy Fuels Inc. has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $8.24.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 236.87%. Research analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. It also operates the Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill projects. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason on June 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

