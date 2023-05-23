Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Position Reduced by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 91.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 164,843 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

NTRS stock opened at $73.03 on Tuesday. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.54 and a fifty-two week high of $113.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.47.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.29.

About Northern Trust

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

