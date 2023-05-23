Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 413 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $94,454,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,570,000 after buying an additional 260,203 shares during the period. Tairen Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 278.2% during the third quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 345,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,930,000 after buying an additional 254,029 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,014,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $24,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total transaction of $752,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,616,342.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEDG has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $418.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (down from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.37.

SEDG stock opened at $298.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.90. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.15 and a 12 month high of $375.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $943.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.37 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

