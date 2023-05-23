Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Makes New $4.05 Million Investment in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,045,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth $67,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 700.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $241.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.30. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.91 and a 52-week high of $269.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTN shares. TheStreet upgraded Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $289.00 to $269.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.11.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

