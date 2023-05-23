Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Makes New Investment in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 557,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Yext as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Yext by 39.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Yext by 55.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Yext by 1,139.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 10,791 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Yext by 19.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YEXT. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Yext from $6.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.31. Yext, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.15 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 46.29% and a negative net margin of 16.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.

