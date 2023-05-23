iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 349,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,645,000 after buying an additional 197,254 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,815.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 165,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,872,000 after purchasing an additional 156,733 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,931,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,378,000 after purchasing an additional 137,272 shares during the period. Bricktown Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,528,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 115,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after buying an additional 47,235 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $194.04 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $157.57 and a 12 month high of $197.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

