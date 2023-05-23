Commerce Bank Trims Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,843 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,523 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHM. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,396,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 645,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,100 shares of company stock valued at $15,962,206 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PulteGroup Trading Down 2.5 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PHM shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on PulteGroup from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

NYSE PHM opened at $67.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $70.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 5.51%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

