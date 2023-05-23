Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Position Trimmed by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Novartis by 7.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,313,000 after purchasing an additional 465,677 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,031,000 after buying an additional 193,519 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,577,000 after buying an additional 35,483 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,547,000 after purchasing an additional 75,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 27.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

NVS stock opened at $100.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.94. The company has a market cap of $213.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $105.56.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVS. Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

