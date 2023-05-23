Commerce Bank Sells 1,380 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Joule Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $97.45 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $105.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.239 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

