51,645 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 51,645 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 317.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Shopify by 508.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP opened at $62.06 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $65.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SHOP. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Shopify from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Roth Capital raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.30 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

