Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Spire by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Spire by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spire during the third quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Spire by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 170,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in Spire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on SR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Spire from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Spire in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Spire from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Spire from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Spire Price Performance

SR stock opened at $67.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.52 and a 12-month high of $78.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.05.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.98 million. Spire had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.69%. Spire’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.41%.

About Spire

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

