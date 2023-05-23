Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Holdings Increased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total transaction of $2,542,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,597.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $321.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $335.91. The firm has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $302.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.80.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.80.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

See Also

