Commerce Bank Lowers Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1,002.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:GPN opened at $103.66 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.27 and a 1-year high of $136.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.85.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -212.76%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPN. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.30.

Global Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

