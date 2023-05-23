Commerce Bank Sells 335 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,454,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,290,000 after acquiring an additional 524,276 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,218,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,878,000 after acquiring an additional 450,280 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,815,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,659,000 after acquiring an additional 450,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,814,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,508,000 after acquiring an additional 21,370 shares in the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $170.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.31 and its 200-day moving average is $142.77. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $172.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

