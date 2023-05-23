Commerce Bank Acquires 257 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Unilever by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,649 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Unilever by 1,869.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,625,000 after buying an additional 1,442,059 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,509,000 after buying an additional 1,194,641 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,844,000 after buying an additional 861,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,198,000 after buying an additional 650,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $52.34 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.20 and a 200 day moving average of $51.18.

Unilever Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.