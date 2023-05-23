Commerce Bank Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter worth $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter worth $47,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $60.34 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.77 and a 200 day moving average of $63.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 25.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.49%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on O. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

