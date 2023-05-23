Commerce Bank Lowers Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 708.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 0.2 %

ODFL opened at $302.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $326.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.08. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.70 and a 52 week high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $284.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stephens raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $333.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.