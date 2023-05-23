Commerce Bank Sells 1,362 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,202 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,001.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day moving average is $45.92.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BK. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.61.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

