Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Bought by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 211.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $45,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,951.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $30.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -620.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HR. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Further Reading

