Tredje AP fonden Sells 764 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Tredje AP fonden cut its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Masimo by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MASI shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Masimo from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Masimo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $162.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 74.71 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.16. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $108.89 and a one year high of $198.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

