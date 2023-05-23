Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires New Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other StoneX Group news, insider Glenn Henry Stevens purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.18 per share, with a total value of $252,540.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,280.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other StoneX Group news, insider Glenn Henry Stevens purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.18 per share, with a total value of $252,540.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,280.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $146,349.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,516.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,860 shares of company stock valued at $499,835. Corporate insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Stock Down 0.7 %

StoneX Group Profile

NASDAQ SNEX opened at $84.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.21 and its 200 day moving average is $95.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.95 and a 12 month high of $106.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.92.

(Get Rating)

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.