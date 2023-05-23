Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes $3.50 Million Position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Posted by on May 23rd, 2023

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEEGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 163,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.14% of IVERIC bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 3.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 4.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ISEE. Robert W. Baird downgraded IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded IVERIC bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.45.

Insider Activity at IVERIC bio

In related news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 48,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $1,455,245.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,539.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,708.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 48,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $1,455,245.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,539.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,752,471 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE opened at $37.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 15.53 and a current ratio of 15.53. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $38.25.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

About IVERIC bio

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.