Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes $3.50 Million Position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 163,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.14% of IVERIC bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 3.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 4.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ISEE. Robert W. Baird downgraded IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded IVERIC bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.45.

In related news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 48,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $1,455,245.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,539.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,708.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 48,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $1,455,245.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,539.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 213,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,752,471 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE opened at $37.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 15.53 and a current ratio of 15.53. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $38.25.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

