Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Position Reduced by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,965 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Credicorp by 107.1% during the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Credicorp by 191.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Credicorp by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Credicorp by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Credicorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

BAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credicorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credicorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

BAP stock opened at $132.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.21 and a 1 year high of $158.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.60.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $6.7385 per share. This is a positive change from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Credicorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

