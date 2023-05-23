Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Holdings in Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 480,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292,515 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Arteris were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Arteris by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arteris during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Arteris by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Arteris during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Arteris during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. 26.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIP stock opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $194.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.84. Arteris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $9.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Arteris ( NASDAQ:AIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 million. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 73.37% and a negative net margin of 57.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIP. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Arteris from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Arteris from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

