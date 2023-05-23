Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 99.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036,279 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 1.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Centene by 24.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 1.0% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Insider Activity

Centene Trading Down 0.3 %

In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,653,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,547.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $65.20 on Tuesday. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.68.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

